Sonbhadra killings: Kin of some victims numbed by tragedy, others seek justice

Shocked by the loss of their loved ones, some family members of the Sonbhadra massacre victims could scarcely say a word when chief minister Yogi Adityanath met them and asked about their condition in Umbha village on Sunday.

A few of them, however, spoke to the chief minister and sought the strictest possible action against the killers.

Indeed, it was a poignant moment for some of the victims’ relatives as this was the first time since the killings that they had come together.

Pratibha, Laldei, Itwari, Chandra Bahadur, Kaushalya, Nandlal, Kunwar Shah, Pushpa, Sita and Sukhwaria were among those who the chief minister met.

Pratibha and Laldei lost their husbands Rajesh, and Ashok Gond in the shooting. Itwari’s husband Ramdhari was also killed in the incident.

Chandra Bahadur’s mother Durgawati, Kaushalya’s kin Sukhwanti, Nandlal’s wife Basmati and Kunwar Shah’s father Ramchandra were killed in the same incident that day.

The chief minister promised them that the government would take strict action against all the accused and extend monetary support and help to the families of the victims.

Adityanath also told the villagers that he wanted to visit the village on July 19, but couldn’t do so for certain reasons.

“I am with you and the state government is with you,” he said.

The chief minister encouraged girls to attend school and patted children on the head. He also called on the family members of the injured.

Chandra Bahadur said, “Nothing can bring my mother back. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has promised strict action against the accused. We want this (to happen).”

