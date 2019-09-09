SP to hold statewide protest on October 1

lucknow

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:11 IST

Samajwadi Party has announced a tehsil-level statewide protest against the state government on October 1.

State spokesperson of the party Rajendra Chaudhary said the dharna against the state government will highlight the political vendetta-driven action by the state government against the party’s senior leader Mohammed Azam Khan, rising prices, corruption, condition of the farmers, law and order and unemployment.

Quoting party national president Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said SP had protested on August 9 at all the district headquarters, but the state government instead of paying any heed to it increased power tariff, fuel prices, increased penalties in the name of traffic improvement, and had been acting against Azam Khan. By staging the statewide dharna, the SP would make an attempt to stir the deaf-and-mute state government, he said.

Chaudhary also said BSP’s 17 Prayagraj district leaders joined Samajwadi Party on Sunday.

The leaders led by BSP’s Patti Assembly constituency president RK Bhim joined the SP and resolved to strengthen the Akhilesh Yadav led party, said Chaudhary.

Akhilesh Yadav’ also plans to hold demonstration in Rampur on Tuesday to protest against the detention of party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam. Yadav is arriving in Rampur on Monday for two days.

“In the morning, Akhilesh will be in Bareilly to meet the family of former MLA Siyaram Sagar, who passed away recently. He will reach Rampur around 4 pm and meet party leader Azam Khan’s family,” Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said on Saturday.

The Rampur district administration has already imposed Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly, ahead of Samajwadi Party’s protest.

However, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has asked his party workers from Bareilly, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Badaun, Amroha, Moradabad and Bijnor to reach Rampur on Tuesday. SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has also urged the party workers to support Azam Khan.

Abdullah Azam was detained late last month after he tried to ‘prevent’ state police officials from carrying out a raid at the Mohammed Ali Jauhar University, which is run by Azam Khan.

There are more than 81 cases of power theft, encroachment, buffalo theft and using indecent language against Samajwadi Party’s Rampur MP Azam Khan. He has also been accused of illegally occupying government and farmers’ land.

