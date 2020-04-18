State govt has a budget of ₹50 crore for the elderly, says UP social welfare minister

lucknow

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:32 IST

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all to take care of the elderly, especially those suffering from co-morbidities during the current extended Covid-19 lockdown, the focus straightaway was on Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state with an estimated 18 million senior citizens.

Not only are the elderly bracketed in the high-risk group abut they also among the most vulnerable to domestic abuse (Helpage India survey).

It has been nearly four years since the state government notified the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens and Dependents Act, but only a handful of cases, mostly from Rampur, have been reported so far.

UP’s social welfare department is funding old age homes in all 75 districts.

This is in addition to several private old age homes as well as some ‘pay and stay’ ones, which are functional.

Hindustan Times caught up with UP’s social welfare minister Ramapati Shastri on the steps the government was taking to ensure the elderly, especially the destitute, stay safe amid the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2). Excerpts:

UP has a huge elderly population, many of them destitute. What is the government doing for them?

Well, only recently after increasing the old age pension for destitute to Rs 500 per month, we also just deposited two months’ pension in the accounts of nearly 50 lakh (5 million) elderly. Then we are providing 100% funding for old age homes in 74 of the 75 districts where, along with food, shelter and other things, we also take care of their medical and recreational needs. The one in Deoria, which was shifted to Kushinagar, is going to be functional again.

We realise that the elderly are among the high-risk groups and entry of outsiders to all old age homes is currently barred to guard them against infection.

How many elderly are there in old age homes at present?

We have 5400 elderly in our fully funded homes across the state. And our old age homes have the capacity to admit more for each has a capacity to admit 150 elderly. We are providing masks, encouraging the elderly to use gamchas (multi-purpose wraparound) and also appeal to donors to come forward. But please avoid approaching old age homes directly for safety reasons. We encourage donors to contact us through local officials.

But how can elderly destitute, or those abused at home and requiring help, get admitted to these homes?

They can contact us through welfare officers in the district or officials of the local administration. In many cases, NGOs get them admitted.

Are your old age homes big enough to ensure social distancing, especially keeping the present Covid-19 situation in mind?

Yes, in most places we have old age homes whch are big enough, above 10,000 square ft or so. And, our officials are in touch with the elderly through video chats and video conferencing.

What is the amount the state government spends on their stay, food, medicine and other things?

Well, the government has set aside a budget of Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million). So, the government allows NGOs running these old age homes to rent a home for up to Rs 90,000 per month.

On an average, Rs 75 per day is roughly spent on each elderly person’s food, Rs 200 per month is kept aside for their medical needs and another Rs 150 monthly for recreational needs.

Don’t you think the amount of Rs 75 per day per person for food needs to be reviewed?

Yes, a proposal was raised to increase it, but let me tell you that this is an average amount. So the food is prepared in bulk. There is a different menu each day.

It was in 2016 that the state government framed the rules for the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens. Have there been cases?

Yes, there are. Though there are cases of abuse, but at the end of the day most parents, including those ill-treated by their children, often end up withdrawing the cases after children apologise.

But yes, we would like to assure the elderly that the state government is there. They shouldn’t hesitate to report cases of abuse.