‘Suffering from depression,’ woman kills four-month-old daughter in Lucknow

A software engineer’s 25-year-old wife was arrested for allegedly killing her four-month-old daughter in Indira Nagar here on Tuesday morning.

The woman, who was reportedly suffering from acute depression for the last several months, was arrested on the complaint of her husband.

Inspector of Indira Nagar police station Amit Kumar Dubey said the incident took place in Ravindra Vihar locality where the software engineer stays with his wife, daughter and mother.

The woman was suffering from acute depression and undergoing treatment for the last several months, her husband told the police. He was employed with a leading mobile company in Gujarat, but returned to Lucknow a month ago because of his wife’s illness.

“The woman had mentioned that she was not a good mother and would kill her daughter, following which her kin used to stay alert. They usually kept a watch on her activities, but failed to do so on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” said the inspector.

The software engineer told the cops that he, along with his mother, was sleeping in one room while his wife and daughter were in the other room. He found her room locked from inside when he woke up on Tuesday morning and started knocking apprehending trouble. She opened the door after a while and told him that “she had killed the child and freed everyone,” the engineer informed the police.

The engineer then called the police control room, following which the police team immediately rushed the child to a private hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead. An FIR under section 302 of the IPC has been registered for murder . The child’s body has been sent for post-mortem while the police are further investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 08:28 IST