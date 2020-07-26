e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Sultanpur SP dons face cover, makes cops chase him in bid to test their alertness

Sultanpur SP dons face cover, makes cops chase him in bid to test their alertness

The police personnel chased him down within minutes, only to realise he was their senior officer.

lucknow Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Lucknow
The events unfolded near the Daakghar Chauraha around 6.30 pm on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO/For Representative Purposes Only )
         

He wanted to check the alertness of policemen on duty during the weekend lockdown here, so the Superintendent of Police donned plain clothes and a face cover, tried to jump a barricade in front of them and started to run when asked to stop, prompting a chase.

Unaware of the exercise, the police personnel chased him down within minutes, only to realise he was their senior officer.

The events unfolded near the Daakghar Chauraha around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

Shiv Hari Meena, Superintendent of Police of Sultanpur district, said he removed the ‘gamchaa’ covering his face after the policemen caught hold of him.

They were taken by surprise when they recognised him, the SP said.

Meena, subsequently, announced a cash reward of Rs 2,100 each for the eight police personnel posted on duty at the spot.

