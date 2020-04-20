e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘Take strict action against Palghar culprits’, UP CM urges Uddhav Thackeray

‘Take strict action against Palghar culprits’, UP CM urges Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already announced a high-level inquiry into the incident, that occurred on the night of April 16 when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral.

lucknow Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(PTI file photo )
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said he has urged his Maharashtra counterpart to take strict action against the culprits involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district.

“Spoke to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray yesterday evening regarding murder of saints of Juna Akhara Swami Kalpvrikshgiri, Swami Sushilgiri and their driver Neelesh Telgarhe. I have urged him to take strict action against the culprits,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Adityanath said, “The Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that some persons have been arrested, and strict action will be initiated against rest of the accused persons after identifying them.” On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the culprits involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district will be brought to justice.

“The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police has arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself.

“Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” the CM said in late night tweets posted on his official Twitter handle.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already announced a high-level inquiry into the incident, that occurred on the night of April 16 when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district. The trio was dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

tags
top news
LIVE: Kerala withdraws lockdown concessions after Centre’s objections
LIVE: Kerala withdraws lockdown concessions after Centre’s objections
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news