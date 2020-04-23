e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Taken to community health centre for screening, 12 migrants run away in Bareilly

Taken to community health centre for screening, 12 migrants run away in Bareilly

Twelve migrants from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, who were taken to the community health centre (CHC) at Barkhera in Bareilly for medical screening, fled from the hospital campus in the absence of any police surveillance on Tuesday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
Electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
Electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (AP)
         

Twelve migrants from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, who were taken to the community health centre (CHC) at Barkhera in Bareilly for medical screening, fled from the hospital campus in the absence of any police surveillance on Tuesday.

The matter came to light on Wednesday night, said officials.

The migrants, from Palia Mafi village under Barkhera police station, had returned home from their places of work elsewhere.

When villagers of Palia Mafi did not allow them to enter without undergoing medical screening, they went to the CHC.

A number of other people quarantined in the district hospital campus in Pilibhit also attempted to escape by climbing down from an attic window using a rope made of bedsheets but their attempt was foiled by health staff.

The migrants had been asked to wait till an ambulance arrived from the district headquarters to take them to their quarantine facility. “But when the ambulance got delayed, the migrants decided to sneak out. We have conveyed this information to Barkhera police station, requesting them to trace the migrants, said Dr S K Singh, the medical officer in-charge at Barkhera CHC.

He said this could happen because of lack of police surveillance at the CHC.

On the escape attempt by quarantined people in Pilibhit, additional chief medical officer Dr CM Chaturvedi said 50 people, who were quarantined at the district hospital campus, had attempted to flee on Tuesday night, but were thwarted by vigilant health staff.

“We have now locked the quarantine centre from outside and the police have deployed two constables, each for 12-hourly shifts there, to prevent any untoward situations. Prior to this, police used to take a brief round of the campus,” he said.

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi Metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi Metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
Apple’s newest iPhone may not be as powerful as you expect
Apple’s newest iPhone may not be as powerful as you expect
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
War on Corona: WB testing under scanner; battle escalates in Maharashtra
War on Corona: WB testing under scanner; battle escalates in Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news