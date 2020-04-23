Taken to community health centre for screening, 12 migrants run away in Bareilly

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:29 IST

Twelve migrants from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, who were taken to the community health centre (CHC) at Barkhera in Bareilly for medical screening, fled from the hospital campus in the absence of any police surveillance on Tuesday.

The matter came to light on Wednesday night, said officials.

The migrants, from Palia Mafi village under Barkhera police station, had returned home from their places of work elsewhere.

When villagers of Palia Mafi did not allow them to enter without undergoing medical screening, they went to the CHC.

A number of other people quarantined in the district hospital campus in Pilibhit also attempted to escape by climbing down from an attic window using a rope made of bedsheets but their attempt was foiled by health staff.

The migrants had been asked to wait till an ambulance arrived from the district headquarters to take them to their quarantine facility. “But when the ambulance got delayed, the migrants decided to sneak out. We have conveyed this information to Barkhera police station, requesting them to trace the migrants, said Dr S K Singh, the medical officer in-charge at Barkhera CHC.

He said this could happen because of lack of police surveillance at the CHC.

On the escape attempt by quarantined people in Pilibhit, additional chief medical officer Dr CM Chaturvedi said 50 people, who were quarantined at the district hospital campus, had attempted to flee on Tuesday night, but were thwarted by vigilant health staff.

“We have now locked the quarantine centre from outside and the police have deployed two constables, each for 12-hourly shifts there, to prevent any untoward situations. Prior to this, police used to take a brief round of the campus,” he said.