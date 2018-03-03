Tension in Unnao as boundary wall of UP religious structure found razed

Tension prevailed in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday when a boundary wall of a religious structure was found razed on Saturday.

Protests were held over the demolition in Bangarmau area in the morning. District civil and police officials reached the area and pacified the protesters. A meeting of the Peace Committee in the district was also called.

The wall has since been reconstructed in presence of superintendent of police Pushpanjali and other senior officials. Things are “normal” now, an official told IANS.

The police suspect the wall was razed late Friday night or early Saturday morning by inebriated youths celebrating Holi. Police said there were no eyewitnesses to the demolition.

Extra police has been deployed on the Bilhaur bypass in Bangarmau after the incident.