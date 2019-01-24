‘The real award is public appreciation, adulation’

After almost six decades of films and TV shows, Aruna Irani feels there is still a lot to be done. The veteran of 300 films across Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati cinema and TV shows said that she will always love acting, “You could say I was born to act. Sometimes, I feel the shooting sets be it of shows or films are my first home. I can’t stay away from acting ever.”

Best known for her films ‘Andaz’, ‘Gunga Jumna’, ‘Caravan’, and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and songs like ‘Mein Shayar Toh Nahi’ from the film ‘Bobby’ and ‘Dilbar Dil Se Pyare’ from Caravan, Irani was in the city to promote her new show, where she plays an orthodox grandmother.

Talking about her new role she said, “I was eager to take up another daily and luckily got the show ‘Dil toh Happy hai ji’ being produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayastha for Star Plus. My TV stints are something I’m enjoying at present, so you are seeing me on TV at quick intervals. My last show was ‘Porus’ and ‘Dastan-e-mohobbat Salim Anarkali’, in which I played historical characters. That was such a wonderful experience as an actor!”

Irani’s performance as Anil Kapoor’s stepmother in the film ‘Beta’ remains one of her favourite performances till date. This performance also fetched her a Filmfare Award (Best Supporting Actress). “See, when you win an award, you feel good and happy. But the real award for any actor is public appreciation and love. When you meet people and they still remember your roles, it is actually overwhelming and one feels so loved.”

When asked what changes have happened, in all these years, in the industry, she said, “Nothing changes; just the mode of presentation changes. The stories are the same, only the way of presenting them with new ideas and creativity has changed, as we are in an era of web and technology. Remakes of so many songs and films are happening; this is proof in itself that stories remain the same, only the manner of presentation and performance changes.”

Irani is also remembered for the comic roles that she essayed in Bollywood films, “Playing comic roles was so much fun, especially with my favourites like Kader Khan sahab, Asrani and Govinda. What a blast we used to have. The four of us did a series of films and we had such fun. I still miss those days and wish youngsters would replay those characters.”

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:12 IST