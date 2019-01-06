This Muslim cop takes care for cow and calf at police station in Aligarh

Aligarh At a time when farmers are hitting the headlines regularly for locking stray cattle in schools , a police inspector here has taken SSP Aligarh Ajay Kumar Sahni’s suggestion to take care of cows and calves earnestly.

The cop has adopted a stray cow and a calf, keeps them at the Banna Devi police station where he is posted and makes sure that the animals are fed timely. He says that he voluntarily adopted the animals as his superior’s suggestion appealed to him.

Earlier, SSP Aligarh had urged station officers and circle officers in the district to take care of cows and calves, after ruckus in rural area on account of stray cattle sent cops into a tizzy last month.

“It would communicate a strong message to those who abandon their cows and other aged cattle. They need to be convinced that it is their duty to care of the bovine they exploit in its hey days,” said Javed Khan

“To abandon the cattle is cruelty to speechless animals and if these ageing bovines are taken care of, it would minimise the chaos, specially in rural area,” he said.

“Bhai jaise apna intezam karte hain, waise hi gai ka bhi ho jata hai’ (If we can feed ourselves, we can also feed the cow), he said. Inspector Javed Khan (47) hails from Ghazipur district and has served in Lucknow region for long.

A post graduate in psychology, Javed said he was not bothered about what others were doing but knew that it was better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.

To recall, Khair town in Aligarh had witnessed unruly scenes last month when locals surrounded a truck carrying bovines towards gaushala, mistakenly supposing that they were being taken for slaughter. The rural belt of Iglas witnessed similar scenes when villagers alleged that a few stray cows were buried alive last month.

Caption ::: Inspector Javed Khan with cow and calf at Banna Devi police station in Aligarh. (Photo Mahipal Singh)

