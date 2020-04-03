Three test positive for Covid-19 in Pratapgarh

lucknow

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:50 IST

Three suspected corona cases tested positive in Pratapgarh—the first in the region comprising Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur districts.

“29 people, all members of Tablighi Jamaat, were quarantined from Wednesday onwards. Samples of only 11 suspected cases having symptoms of fever and cold were sent for testing to Lucknow. Today, we received the report of which three persons tested positive while report of 8 others was negative. We are today sending samples of all remaining 18 members of Tablighi Jamaat for being sure about their status also,” said Pratapgarh DM Dr Rupesh Kumar.

As per the DM, a 30-bed isolation ward was set up as level-1 facility besides 20-bed isolation ward was set up in the district hospital.

“A 30-bed isolation ward has also been set up at community health centre,Raniganj,” he added.