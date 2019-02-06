‘Tired of life,’ woman hangs herself and her two kids in Lucknow

A 30-year-old woman hanged herself and her two minor children from the ceiling of her house in Madiaon area of Lucknow on Tuesday, said police. But swift action by neighbours saved the life of the woman’s son.

The suicide note recovered from the spot stated: ‘I am tired of living this life’, said police.

Before taking the extreme step, the deceased, Barkha Soni, first hanged her four-year-old girl and six-year-old son.

“The woman was living in a rented room. A four-year-old girl was found hanging beside her from the same hook,” said Santosh Kumar Singh, SHO, Madiaon police station.

Neighbours found the bodies of the woman and the daughter hanging while the son was unconscious. They informed the police and called the ambulance.

The police took the three to the hospital. The doctors declared the woman and the daughter dead and shifted the boy to the intensive care unit. The boy was stated to be stable.

According to neighbours, the woman used to live with her husband, Ramesh Soni, a vegetable vendor. Ramesh was not present at home when the incident occurred. “The couple use to fight often, but we don’t know about anything that could have forced her to take the extreme step,” said Ramesh Singh, a neighbour.

The police teams were interrogating Ramesh.

