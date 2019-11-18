e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Trial in sexual harassment case against Chinmayanand begins

lucknow Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Trial began in the sexual harassment case against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand in the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Shahjahanpur on Monday.

Chinmayanand appeared in person before the court and through his counsel prayed for a copy of the charge sheet.

His counsel Om Singh said, “We have not received a copy of the charge sheet as of now. We also prayed the court to provide the charge sheet and it has passed the directions accordingly. The next date of hearing is November 30.”

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 6 submitted charge sheets in two cases—one against former Union minister and the other against the woman law student who accused him of rape and sexual harassment (and who herself has been accused by the former minister of extortion).

TRIAL IN EXTORTION CASE TO BEGIN TODAY

The trial in the extortion case against the law student and her friends will begin on Tuesday. They are accused of trying to extort Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) from Chinmayanand.

The court has also summoned DPS Rathore, a BJP leader and his aide Ajeet Kumar, who was allegedly involved in an attempt to extort Rs 1.25 crore (Rs 12.5 million) from Chinmayanand on Tuesday.

Special Investigation Team chief Naveen Arora said Rathore and Kumar were charged under Sections 385 (extortion), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman was arrested on September 25 and booked under Sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 385 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Chinmayanand, who was arrested on September 20, was booked under Sections 376C (sexual intercourse by a person or persons taking advantage of their official position), 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Five days after his arrest, the BJP said Chinmayanand was no longer with the party.

The woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that a “senior leader of the saint community” was harassing and threatening to kill her. Following this, the woman’s father lodged a complaint, accusing Chinmayanand of harassing his daughter.

top news
Eight soldiers stuck under snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
Eight soldiers stuck under snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News