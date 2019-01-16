TTE stabbed for asking two passengers to show tickets in Saptkranti Express

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) suffered serious injuries when two ticketless passengers allegedly stabbed him on being asked to produce their tickets onboard S-10 coach of Anand Vihar bound Saptkranti Express on Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred when the train reached Captainganj, a few kilometres away from Gorakhpur junction, they added. The two culprits jumped off the slowly moving train after attacking the TTE, the police said.

The TTE was identified as 53-year-old Anjani Kumar. Kumar, who suffered serious injuries in his stomach, was rushed to Lalit Narayan railway hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

“No FIR has been lodged so far as family members of the victim are busy in the TTE’s treatment. However, police have begun a probe and formed two teams to trace and arrest the culprits,” inspector GRP Ajeet Kumar Singh said.

Chief public relations officer, North Eastern Railway, Sanjay Yadav could not be contacted as repeated calls on his phone remained unanswered. Meanwhile, All India Running Ticket Checking Association has condemned the incident and demanded security for railway staff.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 08:44 IST