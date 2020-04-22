e-paper
Two cops sent to lines for assaulting farmer after video goes viral in UP

Two policemen were removed from active duty and sent to police lines after a video of them assaulting a farmer in a village in Bahraich went viral on social media, police officials said.

lucknow Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindutan Times, Lucknow
The two accused constables sent to police lines were at fault as they caned farmer without confirming his identity.
The two accused constables sent to police lines were at fault as they caned farmer without confirming his identity.(Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

Two policemen were removed from active duty and sent to police lines after a video of them assaulting a farmer in a village in Bahraich went viral on social media, police officials said. ​

The villagers made the video viral, police said. ​

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bahraich (rural), Ravindra Kumar Singh said the two cops—head constable Arun Kumar Singh and recruit constable Abhiveer Singh were sent to the reserve police lines and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. He said a officer of the rank of deputy SP would conduct the inquiry. ​

“Initial investigation suggested that two cops on patrol duty had reached Kandausapurwa village under Baunda police station after receiving information of some people gambling in a farm. As the patrol team was chasing the gamblers, a farmer also happened to pass by at the same time,” the police official said adding it was a case of mistaken identity. ​

However he agreed that the two accused constables sent to police lines were at fault as they caned farmer without confirming his identity.​

He said the medical examination of the farmer has been conducted and no major injury has been caused to him. Further enquiry will be conducted and action will be taken accordingly, he added.​

