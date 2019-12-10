Two fraudsters held for posing as IOCL officers, organising ‘recruitment camp’

lucknow

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:20 IST

Two persons posing as field officers of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) were arrested while organising a ‘recruitment camp’ at the Cantonment area of Lucknow on Tuesday, said police. They were duping youngsters, promising them jobs of security officers at the company, they said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, inspector of Cantonment police station, said, “The accused, Rajdeep Chakrobarty and Pulak Bose, residents of Kalyanpur, Gudamba, were arrested from Top Khana locality where they had organised a fake recruitment camp for security officers for the new plant of IOCL coming up in Mathura.”

“We become suspicious when some locals tipped us about youths approaching the duo to get jobs. They were allegedly charging some ‘enrolment amount’ and demanding money from aspirants on the pretext of providing jobs,” said Singh.

The cop said when the fraudsters were questioned by the police, Chakrobarty introduced himself as the field officer of the IOCL. “He and his accomplice were held when the IOCL authorities confirmed that no person of that name was posted as a field officer in the organisation,” said Singh.

Chakrobarty had even prepared a fake email address with ‘IOC’ mentioned in it. “He used this email address to invite applications from youngsters,” said the inspector.

Police probe revealed that Chakrobarty, with help from Bose, first convinced an ex-armyman Laxman Thapa and gave him a forged appointment letter of a security officer at the IOCL.

“Chakrobarty even took ₹15,000 from Thapa in the name of processing fee. Later, the duo convinced Thapa to bring more aspirants, saying that several security officers were required for the new plant,” said Singh.

He said the fraudsters then organised the camp where over 25 youngsters turned up. “The aspirants were convinced by the ‘recruitment letter’ of the ex-armyman. All aspirants were asked to deposit ₹5,000 each as enrolment fee and around ₹50,000 when they received the recruitment letter,” said the inspector.

He said it was suspected that the accused had duped youngsters in a similar manner in the past too.

“A police team searched their houses in Kalyanpur and recovered incriminating documents. They have been booked under sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code as well as section 66-D of the Information Technology Act (creating fake email address for the purpose of cheating),” said Singh.