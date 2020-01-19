Two held after former BJP women wing activist’s body found

lucknow

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:17 IST

Two people were picked up after a former BJP women wing block level office-bearer’s body was found in Sallahpur village of Auraiya district on Sunday, the police said.

The family of the woman, who was in her early 20s, lodged a complaint against three people, naming one of them, who is said to be a friend of the woman.

The woman’s father has accused a local youth, besides people working in a wine shop nearby, of murdering his daughter.

Superintendent of police, Auraiya, Suniti said, “We have registered a murder case on the complaint of the father. We are rounding up some people. Hopefully, we will be able to nab the culprits tomorrow (Monday).”

The woman had failed to return home after going out to buy medicines for her sister-in-law on Saturday. She was accompanied by a friend on a two-wheeler at the time.

Some locals informed the family about a body lying in a field on Sunday morning.

The family, in its complaint to the police, said, “We suspect something bad happened to her. There is a wine shop near the site where the body was recovered.”

A police officer said a 16-year-old youth of the same village was also missing.

“We are close to solving the case. We are not ruling out any aspect and more can be said after the forensic and post-mortem reports come,” he said.

Forensic experts inspected the wine shop and the site where the body was recovered. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Kanchan Shrivastava, leader of the BJP Mahila Morcha (Phaphoond assembly segment in Auraiya district) said, “She was given the responsibility of mandal (assembly segment) vice president but was removed as she was not consistent in her work. This incident is quite unfortunate. Police should act swiftly.”