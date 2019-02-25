Two injured in stone-pelting on BHU campus

Two passers-by suffered minor injuries in stone pelting allegedly between two groups of students on the Banaras Hindu University campus late on Sunday evening, a university official said. The incident took place after an outsider allegedly beat an MA student during the cultural festival Spandan at the Onkarnath Thakur auditorium of the university, the police said.

BHU chief proctor prof Royana Singh confirmed two students suffered injuries in the stone-pelting when they were passing by.

“The situation is completely under control. But we are keeping vigil as a precautionary measure,” the chief proctor said.

A police officer said security was beefed up on the campus after the incident. The injured were released from the trauma centre after being given first aid.

The MA student, who was beaten, is a resident of Birla C Hostel. He claimed that some residents of Birla A hostel supported the outsider who assaulted him.

The assault caused an argument between the hostel inmates, soon leading to manhandling and stone-pelting between the two groups.

University officials reached the spot and informed the police after which officials intervened to control the situation.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:27 IST