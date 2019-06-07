Two Naini jail staff suspended after photos of inmates partying, drinking liquor go viral

The Naini Central jail administration suspended two jail sentries after some pictures of jail inmates seen partying and consuming liquor went viral on social media, officials said.

A show cause notice was issued to the jail superintendent, they added.

Additional director general (ADG), prisons, Chandra Prakash said inmates seen in the video would be shifted to other jails and the role of other jail officials was also under the scanner.

“DIG, prisons, BR Verma was asked to carry out a probe into the incident,” he added.

Two jail sentries, Mulchandra Dohre and Krishna Kumar, were suspended after the DIG sent his report to higher officials which said the two staff members were on duty in the same barrack where the party was allegedly held.

According to jail officials, the inmates seen in the photographs include dreaded criminal Gadau Pasi, Uday Yadav and Ranu.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 11:59 IST