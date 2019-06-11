UP: Another horse suffering from Glanders euthanised

Another Glanders-infected horse was euthanized in Bareilly on Monday. Officials and a team of veterinary doctors associated with the animal husbandry department carried out the exercise as per the Glanders and Farcy Act, 1899, in Sardar Nagar area of the district.

The owner, Veerpal, was present at the time when the horse was being given a painless death, said officials, who were in a quandary following the spurt in cases of Glanders.

“Veerpal’s horse was found infected with Glanders disease. The fact came to light in a recent sampling, which was done in mid-May. However, it was decided to euthanise the infected horse to check the spread of the disease,” said Lalit Kumar Verma, chief veterinary officer, animal husbandry department, Bareilly.

Veerpal said he never thought that his “best companion” would leave him so early. The horse was five years old.

Officials said the carcass of the horse was buried six feet beneath the ground along with salt and lime in order to check the release of bacteria into the air.

They said there was no cure for Glanders and it was a zoonotic disease that could be contracted by humans too. “There are some antibiotics to treat the disease, but the animal is still considered to be a carrier of the disease. Hence, elimination is the only option,” added an official.

In two months, this was the third case to be reported from Bareilly. Two horses infected with Glanders disease were executed in May.

The first horse to be executed was of one Kishan Babu while the second one was of one Anokhe Lal – both residents of Bareilly. The two horses tested positive for Glanders disease in May during routine sampling carried out by animal husbandry department.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 13:55 IST