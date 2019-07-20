UP assembly secretariat’s new water policy: Only half a glass at first

The state assembly secretariat has adopted a policy wherein only half a glass of water will be served at first. Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit has directed that only half a glass of water be offered to guests, officers and employees at the first instance.

More water may be given if demanded, he said. “On most occasions, it has been seen that full glass of water is not used. If necessary, water can be served again. So, on the premises of state assembly and all its sections, only half a glass of water be served initially. All the officers and employees of state assembly are, therefore, expected to follow this system with immediate effect,” said principal secretary, Vidhan Sabha, Pradeep Dubey in an office memorandum issued on July 18, 2019.

The UP assembly’s decision to adopt the new system assumes significance in the backdrop of reports of shortage of water in different parts of country. Major metropolitan towns like Chennai have been facing severe water crisis.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 14:51 IST