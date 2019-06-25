UP: Bar Council moots uniform security policy for all courts

The Uttar Pradesh Bar Council (UPBC) on Monday mooted a uniform security policy for all district courts in the state, while raising the issue with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Justice of Uttar Pradesh Govind Mathur has already ordered all district judges to ensure adequate security at their respective court premises.

Highlights The issue of security on court campuses was raised after UPBC chief Darvesh Yadav was murdered on the Agra court premises on June 12, allegedly by a colleague, Manish Sharma, who also shot himself. He died on June 23 while undergoing treatment.

UPBC vice chairman Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, who is at present officiating as chairman of the council, met Yogi and raised the issue of security on court campuses with him.

“I met the chief minister today (Monday) and asked for a uniform security policy for all subordinate courts across the state. A blue print or a set of standard security rules must be framed for all district courts,” he said.

In addition to this, if any district judge wants additional security features at his court premises then they should also be implemented, he added.

“The chief minister has also talked to the chief justice over the issue,” said Singh.

General secretary of Central Bar Association (CBA), district court, Lucknow, Sanjeev Pandey agreed with the UPBC demand for ban on carrying firearms in courts. Pandey further demanded a locker system at district courts where lawyers or policemen carrying firearms could deposit their arms before entering the court.

“Some lawyers face life threats and so they carry firearms for their security. In the proposed uniform security policy for courts a provision should be made for a locker system to deposit firearms,” said Pandey.

Advocate Rohit Kant also sought a proper security plan for all district courts.

“District judges can give suggestions for security of their respective courts. But a uniform security policy for all subordinates courts must be framed,” said Kant.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 17:44 IST