UP becomes ‘achiever state’: DIPP report

lucknow

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 20:36 IST

Uttar Pradesh has become an ‘Achiever State’ in the evaluation of ‘Business Reform Action Plan-2017-18’ (BRAP), according to a report released by the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) of the Central government.

Uttar Pradesh secured a combined score of 92.89% and was placed in 12th position in this assessment against its 14th rank in 2016, according to the same report.

A state government press statement said that Uttar Pradesh’s new and improved single-window portal (Nivesh Mitra) simplified the process of setting up industries in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the new system in February 2018. So far, in less than two years, 1,00,336 applications were cleared through the single-window portal. This is close to 73% while the process of disposal of 13% applications is going on.

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon said, “We endeavour to provide hassle and human interface-free services to investors in Uttar Pradesh. Providing the digital single window platform of Nivesh Mitra is an important component of this exercise. Nivesh Mitra will be equipped with ‘Online Incentive Management Tool’ and ‘MoU Tracker Modules’ to support industries and entrepreneurs for policy level facilitation.”

Principal secretary, infrastructure & industrial development, Alok Kumar said, “Various steps were being taken to improve the ease of doing business in the state. The state government was planning to add building plan approval for the commercial sector in Nivesh Mitra. Moreover, action to ensure that information on land banks for industrial use was publicly available online at one place through GIS was also under process.”

Executive director, Udyog Bandhu, Neena Sharma said that due to regular monitoring of departments from the chief minister’s office, “today we have been able to reach 125 online services. Also, UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has a significant contribution in receiving applications and issuing online clearances through Nivesh Mitra.”

Avinash Kumar, special secretary to the chief minister, said that all the 20 departments contributed to complete each application within the stipulated time frame.