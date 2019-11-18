UP BJP effects organisational restructuring

lucknow

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:12 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has decided to carve out four new organisational regions along with making changes at the divisional and sector level to ensure smoother functioning and expand the party’s cadre reach ahead of the 2022 UP polls, a party leader said. The party would also have new district chiefs in many places.

“Now, we would have 98 organisational districts instead of 94 that we had so far. After the organisational restructuring, we would also have 1918 divisional units and 27779 sector units. So far there were 15430 sectors and 1494 units,” said UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak.

The new organisational regions are: Aonla, Shahjahanpur, Lalganj and Machlishahr. The party has announced the step in the middle of organisational polls. So far, Aonla was part of the Braj region and Machlishahr was part of Kashi region in Jaunpur district.

Party leaders said the creation of sub units within the organisational framework was aimed at ensuring a “well oiled network” in place ahead of the state polls.

Before 2022 UP, polls the party has also decided to woo the teachers’ community in the state through teachers’ and graduate constituency polls due for May 2020. 11 MLC seats, including five belonging to the graduate constituency and six to teachers’ constituency, would fall vacant next year.

“The idea is to ensure party’s reach everywhere there is an election. Our party chief Amit Shah has said that the party must have its presence everywhere from panchayats to parliament and whatever we are doing, including organisational restructuring is aimed at ensuring that,” Pathak said.