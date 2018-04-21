UP Board exams: Answersheets of toppers to be displayed online

In order to ensure transparency in the evaluation process, the answersheets of toppers of the UP Board examinations would be displayed online on the sites of the education department and UP Board.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has directed the department to display answersheets of top 15 students online. In a meeting with district inspector of schools of the state held on Friday, the deputy chief minister said, “Such steps should encourage the students to do better and at the same time it would prove that evaluation process of UP Board is transparent.”

The deputy CM also directed the DIoS of all the districts to organise felicitation functions of meritorious students within a week of announcing the results and the officials should help the toppers in finding good colleges for their further studies.

He said that all the schools will have the facility of Wi-fi and internet. Commenting over the transfer policy, he said it will be more transparent as teachers can now apply for transfers online. The last date for the online registration for transfer is May 10.

Dinesh Sharma said that teachers would be required to ensure that government schools function for 220 days in a year, and that students of private schools must not suffer due to exorbitant hike in fee.

The deputy chief minister has given the nod for formation of divisional fee regulatory committee headed by divisional commissioner to control fee hike in cities.

During the meeting, the deputy CM directed the officials to makes sure that all the students of classes 6, 9 and 11 has their adhaar numbers in order to check false registration in board examinations.

The deputy CM also sanctioned budget of Rs 5 crore for the purchase of furniture by the government colleges in the state.

Dinesh Sharma said, “I have directed the officials to ensure 100 percent attendance of teachers in the schools as government will not compromise over the quality of education imparted to students. A meeting of all the principals would be held to assess regular progress of students and studies in schools.”

He said there is no plan to appoint new district inspectors of schools and till the proposal of new appointments is cleared, the department will take services of retired employees.