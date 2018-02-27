UP Board to depute observers at evaluation centres too, results in April

Director UP Board Awadh Naresh Sharma on Monday said in a first, observers deployed at the divisional level during examinations will also be deputed at evaluation centres to ensure transparency and free and fair examinations this year. Evaluation of answer sheets will also be held under close monitoring to avoid any discrepancy, he said.

Referring to the controversy over the question wherein students were asked to write about the ‘laxity of teachers’ he said it was unfortunate and directives had been issued to UP Board Secretary Neena Srivastava for initiating stern action against the paper setter if found guilty.

On being asked about wrong question papers at different examination centers, he said it was due to excessive work pressure while at some places carelessness was also found to be the reason behind it.

Sharma said that stern measures taken to curb cheating had proved successful and defaulters had been punished.

“Referring to deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma’s recent statement that exams will be conducted in a 15-day period next year he said, “We are working on it. If required, the number of examinations will be reduced.”

He further informed that answer sheets of top 10 students will be uploaded on the board’s website after the high school and intermediate results are declared in April.