UP by-polls: SP-BSP’s unholy alliance won’t affect BJP’s chances, says Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said BSP announcing support to SP for Phulpur and Gorakhpur by-polls would have no impact on BJP’s chances of winning both the seats.

Dismissing the so-called alliance as part of the ongoing ‘Defeat Narendra Modi contest’ being played by opposition parties, Maurya said both the seats would be won by BJP which is out to seek vote on its development agenda.

Maurya, a former MP from Phulpur, is on a visit to Allahabad.

“The support extended by BSP is akin to party’s merger with SP though it is still unclear as to whether Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati would lead it. However, even this desperate act would not impact BJP anyway. Even in last elections, BJP had secured more votes than the combined total votes of Congress, BSP and SP and these by-polls too would witness a repeat of the last elections,” he said.

Maurya said the latest success of his party in the North-East states had further put the opposition parties in turmoil and the ‘unholy alliances’ are a result of such desperation.

He said the results of elections in North-Eastern states and his party’s performance pan-India were crucial indicators to the mood of voters towards 2019 general elections.

“The party will soon sweep Karnataka, West Bengal and Kerala,” Maurya said.