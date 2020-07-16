e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP CM calls for concerted strategy for combating Covid-19, communicable diseases

UP CM calls for concerted strategy for combating Covid-19, communicable diseases

Yogi Adityanath stressed that special cleanliness and sanitisation drives should be carried out across districts, and asked officials to ensure proper medical screening and supply of clean potable water.

lucknow Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Expressing satisfaction that the Covid-19 testing capacity in the state has risen to 48,000 per day, the chief minister said it should be further enhanced to 50,000 per day.
Expressing satisfaction that the Covid-19 testing capacity in the state has risen to 48,000 per day, the chief minister said it should be further enhanced to 50,000 per day.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Thursday to prepare a concerted strategy for effectively checking the spread of Covid-19 and communicable diseases.

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister also called for daily review of the prevailing situation by the nodal officers appointed in different districts, according to an official statement.

He stressed that special cleanliness and sanitisation drives should be carried out across districts, and asked officials to ensure proper medical screening and supply of clean potable water.

He directed officials to prepare a strategy by establishing coordination between different departments and to ensure its implementation for effectively checking Covid-19 and communicable diseases.

Expressing satisfaction that the Covid-19 testing capacity in the state has risen to 48,000 per day, the chief minister said it should be further enhanced to 50,000 per day.

He said 30,000-35,000 tests should be done through RT-PCR, 2,000-2,500  through truenet machines and 20,000-25,000 through rapid antigen process every day.

The chief minister said there was a need for maintaining alertness in Jhansi, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur city and Prayagraj and taking effective measures for the control of Covid-19 in these districts.

He directed for taking all necessary precautions for keeping the police personnel free of infection.

He said authorities can consider taking the help of home guards, Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawans and NCC cadets for assisting the police in Covid-19 containment zones.

tags
top news
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In