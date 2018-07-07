UP: E-rickshaw driver kidnaps two minor girls, rapes one

Kanpur: An e-rickshaw driver kidnapped two minor girls, aged five and six years, late on Thursday night from a slum area in Banda and allegedly raped one of them, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP), Banda, Shalini (goes by her first name), said the rickshaw driver, identified as Kaloo of Chamraudi Mohalla, had been arrested.

Police said Kaloo first kidnapped a five-year-old girl sleeping outside her house. However, she managed to flee when Kaloo stopped his e-rickshaw to relieve himself.

He tried to find the girl and when he failed, he kidnapped a six-year-old girl, police added.

Residents of the area launched a search when the mothers of both the girls woke up and raised an alarm.

Police said while the five-year-old girl was found behind a degree college, the second girl was found lying in an unconscious state in a field near a hotel on the highway.

The police also nabbed the accused.

The victim girl was referred to a Kanpur hospital in view of the nature of her injuries.

The girl’s family alleged that the doctors in Banda district hospital delayed her treatment and she had to lie on a bench in the office of chief medical superintendent Usha Singh for long.

The victim’s father alleged his daughter was not admitted to the ICU even though her condition was bad and she was shifted to Kanpur in an ambulance after more than an hour.