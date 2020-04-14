UP: Four cops put into quarantine after man held for opposing sealing tests positive

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:29 IST

Four cops, including two sub inspectors, were quarantined after they came in contact with a person who was arrested, along with 7 others, on Sunday for opposing the action related to sealing in Jali Kothi area in Meerut.

Kept in lock-ups of Delhi gate and Sadar police stations, one of the arrested persons tested positive for Covid-19.

SP (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said of the eight persons arrested, three persons were staying in a mosque and one among them was found infected with Covid-19 on Monday.

“We have put into quarantine all four cops who came in contact with the person affected with coronavirus. Both the police stations have been sanitized,” said Singh.

The district has 58 patients of Covid-19.