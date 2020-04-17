UP gives a boost to online learning during lock-down

lucknow

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:45 IST

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday held a meeting with vice chancellors of state universities via teleconferencing and stressed on online education amid lock-down. He said Sars-Cov-2 had encouraged teachers of both higher and secondary education to explore online e content.

“Students studying in different state universities / colleges are constantly getting the benefit of online teaching / counselling / training etc as a result of the efforts made by the department of higher education, Uttar Pradesh government, amid the pandemic,” Sharma said.

Tools used in online teaching Online group learning platform (Skype, Google meet/Google Classroom/Ø

Microsoft team/Zoom Cloud App)

Group sharing tools- WhatsApp group is used to share online class schedule,Ø

lecture notes, supplementary study material. eBooks

Online learning platform- SWAYAM, MOOC, NPTEL, online course

During the lock-down period 65,943 e-contents have been prepared by the teachers of various state universities and colleges across the state. All of the e-content was available on the respective university’s / college’s website, being continuously accessed by the students to complete their curriculum, an official said.

FIRST ONLINE PHD DEFENCE VIVA AT AKTU

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow hosted the first online PhD defence viva on Friday. PhD scholar Rekhnath Singh from computer science and engineering stream presented the PhD presentation titled ‘Improved Replication Algorithm in Distributed Database System’ though the online mode.