UP government mulls legal framework to regulate app-based cabs, bike taxis

The Uttar Pradesh government may soon come out with a comprehensive policy to regulate the operation of app-based cabs and bike taxis, as operated by aggregators like Ola and Uber, in various cities.

The rules being framed by transport department are likely to be based on the guidelines issued by the central government two years ago, including background verification of credentials of drivers to ensure safety of passengers.

Presently, the transport department, which is the regulating agency, has no legal framework under which it can act against an aggregator on a complaint by a passenger.

The transport department is having deliberations with stakeholders before finalising rules.

“For the first time, the government is drafting rules to regulate app-based cabs. Once the rules are notified, aggregators will be brought under the law. As on date, these services do not find mention in the existing law which makes it difficult for the agencies concerned to regulate them and thereby often compromising with the safety of commuters,” sources said.

The rules being drafted may make it mandatory for aggregators not to employ drivers who have been in the past convicted for a cognizable offence as also insisted upon in the central government’s guidelines to states in 2016.

Under the rules, the app-based transport companies may also be asked to share their data regarding drivers with the transport department for analysis and verification. It may also make several other provisions, including regulation of fares, to provide a level-playing field to all aggregators as well as normal operators.

Sources added that the rules would also specify whether cab sharing service was permissible or not.

Similarly, the government is also drafting a separate policy for app-based bike taxi service which is an emerging trend in cities.

According to sources, the transport department has already given licence for the operation of bike taxis in cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow without having a proper legal framework to regulate them.

They added that the rules for bike taxis might have provisions with regard to safety features, security verification of drivers as well as riders, use of helmets, parking and penalty for the violation of norms.

Goa and Haryana were the first states to issue permits for bike taxis.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:27 IST