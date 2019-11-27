UP governor advocates ‘garbh sanskar’ to inculcate values in children

lucknow

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:22 IST

UP governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday asked women to inculcate cultural and moral values in children and also suggested mothers to practise ‘garbh sanskar’ during pregnancy.

Garbha sanskar is a Sanskrit term, which literally means ‘education in the womb’. It is traditionally believed that a child’s mental and behavioural development starts as soon as he is conceived. His personality begins to take shape in the womb and could be influenced by the mother’s state of mind during pregnancy.

Speaking during a seminar, ‘Sashakt Mahila, Samarth Bharat’, organised here by the Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti and Vidya Bharti – educational wing of RSS – Patel referred to Abhimanyu and his ‘Chakravyuh’ story from the Indian mythological epic of Mahabharata.

She said, “Our focus should be on children’s education from the womb. We should start practising ‘garbha sanskar’ from the pregnancy to make our kids full of right values and manners. Besides education, we should also take care of their diet.”

Expressing concern, she said there were many malnourished children across the state, which calls for laying more emphasis on food habits.

She said mothers should understand their duty. “I have learnt that many women avoid breastfeeding their children, which is the main cause of malnourishment. They should understand their responsibility,” she added.

Earlier, convener of Vidya Bharti national girls’ education, Rekha Chudasama, explained the working of the organisation.