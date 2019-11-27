e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

UP governor advocates ‘garbh sanskar’ to inculcate values in children

lucknow Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

UP governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday asked women to inculcate cultural and moral values in children and also suggested mothers to practise ‘garbh sanskar’ during pregnancy.

Garbha sanskar is a Sanskrit term, which literally means ‘education in the womb’. It is traditionally believed that a child’s mental and behavioural development starts as soon as he is conceived. His personality begins to take shape in the womb and could be influenced by the mother’s state of mind during pregnancy.

Speaking during a seminar, ‘Sashakt Mahila, Samarth Bharat’, organised here by the Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti and Vidya Bharti – educational wing of RSS – Patel referred to Abhimanyu and his ‘Chakravyuh’ story from the Indian mythological epic of Mahabharata.

She said, “Our focus should be on children’s education from the womb. We should start practising ‘garbha sanskar’ from the pregnancy to make our kids full of right values and manners. Besides education, we should also take care of their diet.”

Expressing concern, she said there were many malnourished children across the state, which calls for laying more emphasis on food habits.

She said mothers should understand their duty. “I have learnt that many women avoid breastfeeding their children, which is the main cause of malnourishment. They should understand their responsibility,” she added.

Earlier, convener of Vidya Bharti national girls’ education, Rekha Chudasama, explained the working of the organisation.

top news
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
Health Wise: The three mantras of beating heart disease
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News