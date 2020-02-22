e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / UP govt suspends Unnao DM over anomalies in school funds

UP govt suspends Unnao DM over anomalies in school funds

lucknow Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday suspended Unnao district magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey over alleged irregularities in the expenditure of the Composite School Grant fund of the basic shiksha (basic education) department, a state government spokesperson said.

Kannauj DM Ravindra Kumar is the new district magistrate of Unnao, the spokesperson added.

An inquiry conducted by the Lucknow commissioner found the Unnao DM Pandey prima facie responsible for taking wrong decisions in spending the Composite School Grant fund in the district and in implementation of various programmes linked to it, the spokesperson said.

The inquiry had found that most of the material which had to be purchased under it was procured from one firm in Jaunpur at rates higher than the market rates and the quality of the goods procured too was below the prescribed standards, the spokesperson added. The firm too was not registered under the GST, said the spokesperson.

The irregularity pertains to purchase of sweaters, sports kit, footwear, socks, books, furnishings and similar gadgets for schools run by the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

The district basic education officer involved in the case too had been suspended earlier, said the spokesperson.

top news
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
‘Be calm, wait for updates’: Embassy to Indians on delay in evacuation from China
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
‘Bihar has PM Narendra Modi’s blessings’: BJP president tells workers
‘Bihar has PM Narendra Modi’s blessings’: BJP president tells workers
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests reopens briefly
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News