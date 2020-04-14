e-paper
UP hinterland preparing khadi masks, sanitisers and PPE kits

The UPSRLM has trained around 2,000 women in villages across the state for preparing khadi masks and sanitisers.

lucknow Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:41 IST
Pawan Dixit
The Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has roped in rural women in 52 districts across the state to make khadi masks and sanitisers.
Women in Uttar Pradesh’s hinterland are playing a crucial role in the fight against coronavirus by preparing masks, sanitisers and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

The Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) has roped in rural women in 52 districts across the state to make khadi masks and sanitisers.

Highlights
  • The UPSRLM is an autonomous registered society that works under the rural development department, state government. Its job is to implement National Rural Livelihoods Mission in the state.
  • Districts preparing masks – 52
  • Sanitizer – Auraiya, Balrampur, Deoria, Firozabad, Jalaun, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Pratapgarh, Shamli, Siddharth Nagar, Varanasi
  • PPE kits- Auraiya, Balarampur, Basti, Chitrakoot, Firozabad, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Prayagraj, Siddharth Nagar, Varanasi.

In 10 districts, self-help groups working under the c are also preparing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

The Base Hospital, Lucknow Cantonment, which is a designated 450 bed COVID-19 hospital for Army personnel and their dependents, has ordered 2000 PPE kits prepared by the self-help group of the UPSRLM in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The Kheri unit has branded its product as ‘OP Kavach’.

The UPSRLM has trained around 2,000 women in villages across the state for preparing khadi masks and sanitisers. These women have already started preparing masks to cater to a large

The UPSRLM has a tie-up with Gandhi Ashrams for providing khadi cloth for masks. A district-wise target for preparing masks has also been set.

Till date around 8.36 lakh masks have been prepared and 4.74 lakh have been sold in market.

In addition to this, these self-help groups have prepared 1,606 litres of sanitizer and 7,624 PPE kits.

These masks are making their way to markets with the help of the district administrations. In some districts, they are being distributed free of cost to needy.

“In rural pockets across the state all self-help groups associated with the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission are preparing khadi masks and sanitisers. The Gandhi Ashram is providing cloth,” said Sujeet Kumar, mission director, Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

“Till date more than 8.36 lakh masks, around 1,606 liters of sanitiser and 7624 PPE kits have already been prepared,” said Kumar.

It may be pointed out that the Yogi government has decided to make 66 crore triple layer khadi masks for people of the state.

The government has also made wearing of masks mandatory even after the lock-down is over.

