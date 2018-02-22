UP Investors Summit 2018: Engineering student impresses with his ‘jugaad’

Twenty-two-year-old Anupriy Singh, a final year engineering student from Allahabad, won praise at the summit for his website that aims to become a one-stop destination for urban lifestyle services.

His website www.jugaadexpert.com offers home tutors, technicians for repairing computers or electrical appliances, legal experts, accountants, and home delivery of essential goods like food items, grocery etc.

One of the youngest invitees at the summit he said, “I designed the website and launched it nearly six months ago with an aim to provide a one-stop solution for people’s daily needs. They no longer need to visit multiple websites. So far, the website only caters to Allahabad, but I plan to expand it after completing civil engineering next year.”

“We connect people with the best professionals doing quality work at a fair price. We want to make the world a better place by motivating individuals by providing them useful advice and facilities,” he added.

Talking about his website’s name ‘jugaad’ he said he opted for this term because he wanted to come up with a low-cost and intelligent solution for daily requirements.

Excited to get invited to the summit, Singh said he was very motivated after listening to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top businessmen and industrialists during the inaugural session.