UP man dies of heart attack in bus, wife allegedly forced to de-board with his body

The conductor and driver of a UP roadways bus allegedly forced a woman off the vehicle along with the body of her husband near Ram Nagar of Barabanki on Wednesday, said a kin of the deceased.

The couple was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow when the man suffered a heart attack and died midway during the journey.

Raju Mishra, 37, of Rewli village of Bahraich, was going to Lucknow along with his wife on UP roadways bus, said his relative. After the bus had covered about 60 km of the 130 km distance, Raju started complaining of chest pain and died soon after. The deceased’s elder brother Murli Mishra said bus conductor Mohd Salman and driver Junaid Ahmad forced his sister-in-law to de-board with her husband’s body. They also snatched the bus tickets from her, he alleged.

Kiran Deep, a Twitter user, wrote on UP CM’sTwitter account about the incident.

However, denying the allegations, conductor Salman said the passenger complained of chest pain after Jarwal road.

He told the couple that a doctor was also travelling in the bus but as he (doctor) could not help much, he decided to take Raju to a nearby private doctor in Ram Nagar. Salman said he stopped the bus at Ram Nagar and called Dr DP Singh, whose clinic was nearby, to examine the patient. Salman added that Singh declared him dead in the bus itself. Salman said he also called the Dial 100 service of the UP police but was unable to get any response and so he called the SO of Ram Nagar and he instructed him to take the body to a Barabanki hospital.

Salman further said he also called other relatives of the deceased and on the woman’s and relatives’ insistence he let her de-board.

Ram Nagar SO Shyam Narayan Pandey said the bus conductor informed him that the woman wanted to get off the bus with her husband in Ram Nagar but he (SO) instructed the conductor to take him to nearest hospital in Barabanki for further medico-legal procedure like death certificate etc.

The SO said he also sent some policemen to the spot but the woman had de-boarded with her husband’s body. Pandey said he then arranged a vehicle to take the body to a Barabanki hospital. The deceased brother said postmortem was conducted at Barabanki hospital on Thursday. Assistant roadways manager( ARM ), Ba hr aichb us station, Mohd Irfan said he came to know about the incident through social media.

He said after preliminary investigation he found that the conductor tried to do his best while on a journey with several other passengers. He said the conductor stopped the vehicle at Ram Nagar and called a doctor for medical check-up of the passenger. Irfan added that an inquiry will be done in the matter.

