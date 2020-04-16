UP may amend policy to attract companies mulling to shift base from China

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday discussed measures, including amendment to the state’s industry policy to attract companies to UP that have been shifting base from China.

Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Siddharth Nath Singh and minister for industry Satish Mahana held a meeting with senior officers and asked them to work out a road map including incentives and capital subsidy that could be given to companies planning to shift base from China.

“Following directives from chief minister Yogi Adityanath we discussed measures to attract investment to UP from Japanese, Korean, European and American companies shifting out of China,” said Singh.

Singh said the officers had been asked to get in touch with the union government to decide future course of action in this regard. He said discussions were held on making amendments to state’s industry policy to attract investment. He said major food processing, automobile and garments companies of the world were shifting their base from China and some of them have expressed willingness to shift their base to Uttar Pradesh. Singh said the state government would extend all cooperation as more investment would create more jobs avenues in the state.

UP DISTRICTS GETS A NODAL OFFICER EACH TO TAKE CARE OF FOREIGNER/OTHER STATE RESIDENTS

Lucknow: Nodal officers, who will take care of food and other necessary needs of foreigners and residents of other states during lockdown, were appointed for each UP district on Wednesday.

The district magistrates of all the 75 districts made the nodal officers’ name and contact details available to the chief secretary office here on Wednesday, a day after they were told to do so.

“Now, we have asked DMs to make publicity of name and phone numbers of nodal officers in their districts so that any foreigner or a resident of any other state can contact them in an emergency,” chief secretary, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said.

Vaibhav Mishra (9415005004), ADM (F&R) is nodal officer for Lucknow, while Vinay Kumar Singh (9454417030), ADM, has been appointed nodal officer for Varanasi. Similarly, nodal officers for Prayagraj, Agra and Kanpur are Vinay Shankar Dube (9454417592), Pushpa Raj (9454417592) and Basant Agrawal (9454416409) all ADMs. Anil Kumar Singh (9454464880), CDO, has been appointed nodal officer for Gorakhpur.