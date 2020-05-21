e-paper
UP: One held after woman accuses two of raping, blackmailing her for months

In January while she was searching for work, the two accused took her to a house on pretext of searching a job for her. They raped her and filmed the incident. They used the video to blackmail her and had raped her multiple times since then.

lucknow Updated: May 21, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Meerut
         

One person was arrested after a woman filed complaint alleging rape against two named persons in Sarsawa police station area of Saharanpur, said police on Thursday.

In her complaint, registered on Tuesday, the woman and her husband alleged that Abhishek and Swaraj raped the woman in January. “The duo also filmed the incident and had been blackmailing her since,” said the complaint.

On Tuesday night she filed a police complaint.

Police said that while one of the accused Abhishek, 35, was arrested on Tuesday itself while Swaraj, 35, is on the run.

Ashok Solanki, station house officer, Sarsawa police station said, “In her complaint, the woman and her husband claim that in January she was raped by Abhishek and Swaraj. They also filmed the incident and used to blackmail her. The woman alleged since January she was raped multiple times by the two accused who also used to blackmail her.”

Meanwhile, the accused also circulated the video in the area, said cops.

Police said the woman works as a house help in the village. In January while she was searching for work, the two accused took her to a house on pretext of searching a job for her. They raped her and filmed the incident. They used the video to blackmail her and had raped her multiple times since then. Few days ago, woman narrated her ordeal to her husband due to which the accused circulated the video in the area.

