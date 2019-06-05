UP’s first cyber forensic lab and training centre becomes functional

With the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh’s first cyber forensic laboratory and training centre at the UP-100 headquarters by director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Tuesday, the state police top brass has started mulling over establishing cybercrime detection unit as separate specialised wing.

DGP OP Singh inaugurating the state’s first cyber forensic laboratory and training centre at UP-100 headquarters.

“Like we have Special Task Force (STF) to tackle organise crime and Anti-Terror Squad to counter terror activities, there is also a need to establish separate cyber-crime detection wing as its figures are increasing with every passing day,” said the DGP.

Moreover, the cyber techniques specialisation is also required in crimes like murder, loot and robbery, the DGP added.

He said the cyber forensic laboratory and training centre has been developed on the lines of similar labs operational in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Maharashtra.

He said initially it has capacity of training 25 police personnel at a time which will be increased gradually.

The DGP said the police officers and personnel would be trained about speedy and effective investigation of incidents related to cyber stalking, cyber harassment and other crimes carried out through the internet and mobile phone communication especially against women and minors.

He said the batch of 25 police personnel from Lucknow zone is presently undergoing training programme at the centre.

“Other than police investigators, the training centre has designed the module for prosecution officers and government counsels so that they can effectively contest the case during the court trial and get the offenders convicted and punished for the crime,” said the DGP.

Speaking about the workings of the planned lab, the DGP said that domain experts would be hired to help police personnel learn how to collect digital and cyber-based evidences.

He said the training programme for the police will be organised with help of renowned cyber experts.

It is to be noted that the lab has been set up under ‘Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children’ scheme (CCPWC) of the union government.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 12:53 IST