UP to conduct door-to-door medical screening, 15,000-20,000 antigen tests per day

Uttar Pradesh has reported 35,092 Covid-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

lucknow Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:14 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said more than 1.40 lakh teams have been formed for medical screening tasks.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said more than 1.40 lakh teams have been formed for medical screening tasks. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT file photo)
         

With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructing to increase the Covid-19 testing capacity, 15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests will now be conducted per day in the state. The Chief Minister has also stated that the state government has also given instructions to conduct door-to-door medical screening.

“Medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Your government has given instructions to conduct door-to-door medical screening. If anyone is detected with the symptoms, they will be tested by taking their samples. You all should be aware, be alert. Staying protected is treatment,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on Twitter (translated from Hindi).

While addressing the regular press briefing, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi on Saturday said, “More than 1.40 lakh teams have been formed for medical screening tasks. Chief Minister has instructed to increase testing capacity continuously so the testing capacity via RTPCR testing has reached 30,000 per day in the state. 15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests will be conducted now per day and 2,000 tests should be conducted per day via True Net machine.”

