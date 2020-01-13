e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Lucknow / UP wants Ghaghra stretch renamed as Saryu, will send proposal to Centre

UP wants Ghaghra stretch renamed as Saryu, will send proposal to Centre

lucknow Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:50 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to change the name of the Ghaghra river to Saryu in the revenue records for the river’s stretch flowing from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to Rewalganj in Bihar.

The proposal will now be sent to the Centre as rivers are mentioned on serial number 56 of the Union list of the constitution. The Ghaghra stretch in question flows from Chandapur Kitauli village in Paska Sakur area of Gonda in UP to Rewalganj (Bihar).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over a meeting of the state cabinet that approved the proposal.

“Yes, the state cabinet has taken a decision on the issue. Ghaghra will remain Ghaghra. But the lower Ghaghra that flows to Ayodhya from Gonda is Saryu. So, the state government will send a proposal to the Centre to change its name,” said UP government minister and spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh.

A demand to change the name of Ghaghra as Saryu in the revenue records has been made over the years in view of religious sentiments of the people living in districts on the course of river. The river is known as Ghaghra till it reaches Ayodhya where it is known as Saryu.

In August 2016, the then irrigation minister Shivpal Singh Yadav too had asked the state irrigation department to change the name of Ghaghra river to Saryu in the department’s records.

In Nepal, Ghaghra is known as Karnali. It enters Uttar Pradesh near Katiaghat after flowing through the Royal Bardia National Park (Nepal), according to an official.

Since ancient times, Ghaghra was known as Saryu, an Ayodhya-based priest said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has already changed the names of many cities and districts.

These include Allahabad as Prayagraj, Faizabad as Ayodhya and Mughalsarai as Deen Dayal Upadhya Nagar.

top news
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News