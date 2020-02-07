UPPCL teams to look into smart meter glitches

lucknow

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:56 IST

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has appointed teams to look into complaints about smart energy meters recording an unusually higher maximum demand in hundreds of cases.

“The teams that we have set up at the headquarters are looking into the issue and taking corrective measures,” UPPCL chairman and principal secretary, energy, Arvind Kumar said on Friday.

The move comes after the corporation got complaints about more than 4,000 out of 800,000 smart meters installed in various cities jumping load or recording a very high maximum demand.

Kumar admitted that around 4,000 smart meters had been reported to have recorded higher demand.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma took up the issue with energy minister Shrikant Sharma.

As per rules, penalty is charged from any consumer whose meter records demand more than what he is entitled to. The penalty is realised through the next electricity bill.

Kumar, however, said, no such penalty would be realized from some 4,000 consumers whose smart meters had recorded unusually high demand. “Their bills will be rectified,” he said.

Meanwhile, the national executive of the All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIEPF) is holding its meeting in Chennai on February 9 to decide on its next course of action on the Budget proposal for appointment of multiple power supply franchisees and installation of prepaid smart meters in the country.

“We view the budget announcement as a move towards privatisation of the power sector in states,” AIEPF chairman Shailendra Dubey said, adding, “We will take call on this at our meeting in Chennai on February 9.”