UPTET candidates say centre addresses incomplete

lucknow

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:41 IST

Candidates appearing in the UPTET-2019 examination in Lucknow on Wednesday said they had a tough time as incomplete addresses of the examination centres were mentioned on their admit cards.

Besides, candidates at several centres claimed they were not allowed to appear in the examination as they got delayed due to their search for their centres.

Over 50 candidates, who were supposed to take the exam at the Municipal Girls’ Inter College at Kashmiri Mohalla in Lucknow’s Sadatganj, did not got the address of the centres on their admit cards.

“I came from Barabanki for the exam in the morning and it took me over two hours to find this school because its address was not mentioned in the admit card,” said Archana Srivastav, a candidate.

Other candidates arrived late at the exam centre because of this reason and they were not allowed to take the test.

These candidates gave a letter to the centre in-charge to register their complaint.

“We were forced to miss the first exam because of this. The government must give us another opportunity to attempt in the exam later,” the candidate added.

In another incident, some women candidates created a ruckus at an examination centre in the Vipul Khand area of Gomtinagar here on Wednesday after they were allegedly not allowed to appear in the examination due to their late arrival at the centre.

A candidate Kritika said she and many other women were not allowed to appear in the UPTET 2019 at Annie Besant school.

The centre incharge claimed all of them arrived late at the examination centre and hence they were not given entry.

Candidates alleged that centre incharge had asked them to produce other documents, apart from admit card and the Aadhaar card which they had brought. Police were called in to control the angry candidates.

District inspector of school (DIOS) Mukesh Singh said 87.61% candidates took the exam in the first shift and 87.75% of them did so in the second shift in Lucknow.

As many as 40,863 candidates were registered for the primary school teachers’ test in the state capital. While 35,803 took the test, 5060 skipped it.

Likewise, for upper primary schools, 24,636 candidates were registered in Lucknow. While 21,619 candidates took the examination, 3,817 skipped it.

The test for primary school teachers was held at 82 centres and that of upper primary schools at 50 centres, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 examination was initially to be held on December 22. It was postponed because of anti-CAA protest and rescheduled to January 8, 2020 (Wednesday).

Over 1.6 million candidates had registered for UPTET-2019 across the state. The higher education department had issued directives to officials to keep all degree colleges under its ambit closed on January 8 in view of UPTET examination as 1.6 million candidates had to be accommodated.