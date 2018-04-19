Uttar Pradesh: 6-year-old girl goes to watch marriage procession, raped

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at Semha Bajha village in Siddharthnagar on Wednesday, after she stepped out of her house to watch a marriage procession.

Brahma Shankar Gaud, officer in-charge of the Chiliha police station, said the accused – identified as 28-year-old Jitendra Yadav – raped her in an orchard. “The girl was found in an unconscious state, bleeding profusely. She has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment,” he added.

This incident comes two days after a minor was allegedly raped and murdered by a 19-year-old man during a marriage function in Etah.

Gaud said a case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on a complaint filed by the girl’s father. “The man has been arrested. A medical examination of the girl confirmed sexual assault,” he added.

The father told the police that the rape survivor had stepped out of their residence to watch a marriage procession. The family launched a search when she did not return that night.

“We found her lying unconscious in an orchard, gagged with a piece of cloth. She was bleeding profusely. She told us what happened when she regained consciousness on the way to the hospital,” the father said.

Siddharthnagar superintendent of police Dharamveer Singh also visited the crime scene.