Uttar Pradesh child molester case: POCSO court defers hearing

The deferral came following objections raised by defence counsel Anurag Singh Chandel. The CBI’s lawyer Ashok Kumar Singh then sought time to file a rejoinder

lucknow Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on Thursday deferred a hearing on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea seeking custody of irrigation department junior engineer Ram Bhavan Singh, who was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing several children and selling pornographic videos and pictures on the dark web.

Additional district and sessions judge Rizwan Ahmad fixed November 24 for hearing the case.

The deferral came following objections raised by defence counsel Anurag Singh Chandel. The CBI’s lawyer Ashok Kumar Singh then sought time to file a rejoinder. The CBI had applied for five days of custody of the accused.

The accused appeared before the court through video-conferencing arranged in Banda district jail. The court, set up under the provisions of the POCSO Act, had on Wednesday remanded the engineer to judicial custody for a day, special public prosecutor Ram Sufal Singh said.

The court on Thursday extended the hiss judicial custody till November 30.

