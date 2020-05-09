e-paper
Uttar Pradesh Cong launches portal to lodge lockdown related complaints

Uttar Pradesh Cong launches portal to lodge lockdown related complaints

The portal has been made to help the common public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through it, problems of the common public will be listed and the UP Congress will help the complainants.

lucknow Updated: May 09, 2020 15:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that complaints received from users of the ‘UP Mitr’ chat portal will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the state government can help the people.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that complaints received from users of the ‘UP Mitr’ chat portal will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the state government can help the people. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT file photo )
         

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has launched a chat portal that will let people list the problems being faced by them amid the ongoing Covid-19-induced lockdown, the party said on Saturday. The complaints received from users of the ‘UP Mitr’ chat portal will be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the state government can help the people, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a statement. “

The portal has been made to help the common public during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through it, problems of the common public will be listed and the UP Congress will help the complainants.

The list of complaints will be sent to the chief minister,” Lallu said. The Congress leader said that his party was committed to help every needy person in the state. “The party is running community kitchens at various places in the state including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Kanpur, Allahabad, Lakhimpur Khiri and Lucknow,” he said in the statement.

“The party’s district committee is making dry ration available to the needy persons. Help is also being given to the labourers of the state, who are stranded outside the state,” he added. This chat portal has been developed by a private company free of cost for the Congress party, Lallu said.

