Uttar Pradesh government to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in a big way on October 31

lucknow

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:50 IST

This year, the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who is credited with writing the original Ramayan during the lifetime of Lord Ram, will be marked with various events, including the continuous recital of Ramayan for 24 hours at all places and temples associated with the sage on October 31.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Wednesday issued directions in this regard to all divisional commissioners and the district magistrates (Barring Deoria, Jaunpur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Amroha and Bulandshahr districts) asking them to ensure that Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on a grand scale throughout the state.

Also Read: Row over BSP MLAs meeting Akhilesh Yadav ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

“We have asked officials to arrange for the lighting of lamps/ ‘deepdan’ as well as the continuous recital of the Ramayan for 8, 12 or 24 hours and organise similar other events at all places and temples related to Maharishi Valmiki on his jayanti on October 31,” Tiwari said.