Uttar Pradesh govt to provide social security, insurance to labourers

lucknow

Updated: May 25, 2020 14:12 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state government will provide social security and insurance to labourers and no state can take manpower from Uttar Pradesh without his government’s permission.

“If any state wants manpower, they cannot take our people from the state without our permission as there were reports of misbehaviour with them in other states. We are taking full responsibility for labourers’ social security. We will provide every kind of security to them including insurance. Wherever they will go, we will always stand by them,” Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that skill mapping is being done in Uttar Pradesh and a commission will be set up for labourers to ensure employment for them.

On Sunday, Adityanath had ordered the formation of a ‘Migration Commission’ for the purpose of providing the workers, who have returned to the state during the lockdown phase, with employment suited to their skills.

This information was shared during a press conference held by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health) at the Lok Bhavan.

During the course of a meeting, the Chief Minister had ordered the formation of the Commission and asked all officials to ensure suitable employment is provided to all workers, numbering close to 23 lakhs, who have returned to Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, he also ordered all workers to be sent to home quarantine for 14 days, after they are provided with rations and Rs 1,000 in cash, and conduct skill mapping so that they can be accommodated in different sectors.

The Chief Minister asked the Health Department to increase the number of samples tested per day to 10,000, which currently stands at over 7,000, according to the officials.