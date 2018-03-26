Uttar Pradesh: Power staff to seek public support for stir against privatisation

The state’s power employee unions and consumer bodies on Sunday decided to rope in the general public in their agitation against the government’s decision to privatise power distribution in five cities.

They also criticised the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management for forcing the LESA staff to restore the electricity supply of all the government guest houses and departments, where the agitating engineers snapped connections for non-payment of arrears on Saturday.

“We will now take the common people on board in our fight against privatisation of the power distribution,” Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti leader Rajiv Kumar Singh said. He reiterated the decision on all power employees resorting to work boycott on March 27.

He said the power employees had decided not to disconnect smaller private consumers’ power supply for dues unless the UPPCL withdraws its orders for restoration of supply to government departments.

Kumar alleged the government wanted to hand over the power distribution system in five cities to some private companies. “Everything is pre-scripted which is the reason why the franchisee proposal was not put to the UPPCL’s board of directors for its approval,” he said.

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Sunday held a BPL consumers’ panchayat at Sanskhera in the Para area here to enlist their support for the ongoing agitation against privatisation.

“The BPL consumers were agitated over the privatisation move as well as the LESA restoring power supply to government departments without their paying dues,” Parishad president Awadhesh Kumar Verma said.